Pandiraj’s Parimala and Co wraps dubbing 

Director Pandiraj is set to helm Parimala and Co, a quirky family entertainer starring Jayaram and Urvashi in the lead. The makers recently announced that the film has successfully completed its dubbing stage, sharing a light-hearted and funny video to mark the milestone.

The film’s title was earlier unveiled with an engaging teaser that introduced a seemingly ordinary family featuring Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Ananthika Sanilkumar alongside the lead pair. The teaser showcases humorous domestic banter, with the family playfully arguing over how much to pay their housemaid. However, the narrative takes a darkly comic turn towards the end, hinting that the family may be involved in one or more murders.

Pandiraj’s previous outing, Thalaivan Thalaivii, starred Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in lead roles, and this upcoming project appears to continue his blend of emotional storytelling with humor and unexpected twists.

Parimala and Co also boasts a strong supporting cast including Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sandy, Santosh Sobhan, and Tamilkumaran. The technical crew features cinematographer George C Williams, music composer Foxn, editor Pradeep E Ragav, and stunt choreographer Kalai Kingson.

With dubbing now complete, the film is gearing up for its next stages of post-production, building anticipation for what promises to be a unique mix of family drama and dark comedy.