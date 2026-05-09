Trump announces 3-day Russia-Ukraine ceasefire 

Washington, May 9:

US President Donald Trump has announced a temporary three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, set to begin today and continue through May 11.

The ceasefire is described as a short humanitarian and diplomatic pause aimed at reducing hostilities while also enabling a mutual exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side. Trump said both Moscow and Kyiv had agreed to the arrangement following his direct request, calling it a possible “first step” toward ending the ongoing war.

The truce reportedly includes a suspension of all military activity during the three-day window. It also coincides with Russia’s Victory Day commemorations, a period often marked by heightened symbolic and military significance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has indicated cautious acceptance but stressed that any ceasefire must be properly implemented and respected on the ground.