Riya Shibu likely to make Tamil debut with Vikram’s Chiyaan 63

Actor-producer Riya Shibu is reportedly set to make her Tamil cinema debut with Vikram’s upcoming film Chiyaan 63. The project is said to be directed by Anand Shankar, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

Riya Shibu recently gained recognition for her performance in Sarvam Maya, starring Nivin Pauly and directed by Akhil Sathyan. She is also awaiting the release of her upcoming film Athiradi, further building anticipation around her entry into Tamil cinema.

In addition to Riya Shibu, there are strong rumours that veteran actors Urvashi and MS Bhaskar will play significant roles in Chiyaan 63. However, the makers have not yet officially revealed details regarding the cast or storyline.