Free Chennai Metro travel for CSK vs LSG match at Chepauk

Chennai, May 9:

Cricket fans attending the IPL 2026 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) can enjoy free travel on the Chennai Metro Rail this Sunday.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited, IPL match tickets will double as free Metro travel passes for a round trip between all operational Metro stations and the Government Estate Metro station, located close to the stadium. Fans can use both digital and physical tickets by scanning them at the AFC gates for seamless entry and exit.

Each match ticket is valid for one free round trip, allowing two entries and two exits. Metro services will run as per the regular Sunday schedule, ensuring convenient travel arrangements for spectators heading to and from the match.

The initiative is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion around Chepauk while promoting the use of public transport during the IPL season. Authorities believe the move will enhance the overall match-day experience for fans.

Meanwhile, CMRL has reported a surge in ridership, with Chennai Metro recording 90.18 lakh passengers in April, reflecting the growing preference for Metro Rail as a reliable and efficient mode of transport in Chennai.