ICICI Lombard launches ‘Service Assure’ 

Chennai, May 23:

ICICI Lombard General Insurance has launched Service Assure, a new feature under its IL Smart Assist programme, promising to reach private car customers within 30 minutes in case of breakdowns or accidents. The service is currently available across eight metro cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai.

The initiative introduces a clear, time-bound commitment in roadside assistance, addressing a long-standing gap in response transparency. Customers can request help via a toll-free call, after which location verification and technician assignment are completed, triggering the 30-minute service assurance window. In case of delays, customers are offered additional support, including expert assistance and service benefits.

Developed in partnership with Global Assure, the offering marks a shift in the company’s approach—from traditional claims service to a more proactive, assurance-led motor insurance experience.

