Another feather in Chennai, Kamarajar Ports’ hat * Achieve record 107 MMT cargo throughput

Chennai, May 25:

In a landmark achievement for India’s maritime sector, the Chennai Port Authority and Kamarajar Port Limited have recorded a combined all-time high cargo throughput of 107 million metric tonnes (MMT) for the financial year 2025–26. Announcing the milestone, Chennai Port Authority Chairman S. Viswanathan and KPL Chairperson and Managing Director Irene Cynthia highlighted the robust operational and financial performance of both ports.

Individually, Chennai Port handled 57.90 MMT, registering strong growth across its key “4C” segments, including an all-time high container traffic of 1.9 MMT and automobile handling of 204,165 units. Meanwhile, Kamarajar Port managed 49.08 MMT, driven largely by 25.72 MMT of coal cargo and a significant 18.86% increase in automobile volumes, reaching 191,825 units. The growth was attributed to enhanced efficiency and infrastructure upgrades, including KPL’s completion of Capital Dredging Phase VI at a cost of ₹440 crore, enabling it to become “Cape Compliant” with an 18-metre draft. Operational improvements under the ‘One Nation One Port’ initiative also reduced vessel turnaround time and simplified EXIM logistics.

Financially, the two ports delivered impressive results, with combined operating income crossing ₹2,400 crore. Chennai Port posted a historic operating income of ₹1,185.01 crore and its best operating ratio in two decades at 55.14%, while KPL reported a strong Profit After Tax of ₹596.03 crore and an operating ratio of 25.48%. Together, they invested nearly ₹992 crore in capital expenditure, focusing on modernization, sustainability, and efficiency.

Looking ahead, both ports are gearing up for future expansion through major infrastructure projects, including the ₹1,424-crore Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Mappedu and new DBFOT terminals aimed at boosting long-term maritime capacity. Sustainability initiatives such as shore-to-ship power systems and CSR investments exceeding ₹19 crore in healthcare, education, and drinking water further underline their commitment to responsible growth, positioning Chennai as a key logistics and trade hub in the region.