BPCL ramps up fuel supply amid surge in demand

New Delhi, May 25:

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company and Maharatna PSU, has intensified fuel supply and distribution operations across smaller towns, semi-urban markets, and regional geographies to ensure uninterrupted availability of petrol and diesel amid a recent surge in demand across parts of the country.

While metropolitan centres continue to remain adequately supplied, the company said it has placed special operational focus on Tier-2, Tier-3, and remote markets, where localised demand spikes and precautionary buying trends have been observed. The increase in demand has been attributed to multiple factors, including higher diesel consumption during the ongoing harvesting season, a growing customer preference for PSU retail outlets in certain regions, and shifts in purchasing behaviour under prevailing market conditions.

BPCL noted that its integrated supply chain network—comprising refineries, terminals, depots, transport logistics, and retail outlets—continues to function efficiently, supported by round-the-clock monitoring and close coordination between regional teams and field operations. The company’s sales data reflects both elevated demand and sustained supply continuity. Between May 1 and May 20, 2026, petrol (MS) sales stood at 1005 TKL, up from 864 TKL during the same period last year, marking a growth of 16.38%. Diesel (HSD) sales rose to 1677 TKL from 1437 TKL, registering a 16.69% increase.

The PSU also maintained strong operational momentum over May 19 and 20, recording consistent daily sales volumes for both petrol and diesel, indicating steady supply movement across its network. To address high-demand regions, BPCL has implemented additional measures such as enhanced tanker movement planning, depot-level inventory optimisation, and continuous monitoring of retail outlet replenishment cycles. Regional control rooms are working closely with distributors and dealers to ensure timely deliveries, particularly in smaller towns and interior markets.

Reassuring consumers, BPCL reiterated that India remains surplus in refining capacity and that fuel availability across the country is stable. The company urged customers not to engage in panic buying or rely on unverified information circulating on social media or television platforms, emphasising that the nation’s fuel supply ecosystem is resilient and capable of meeting current and emerging demand.

With one of India’s largest fuel distribution networks, BPCL continues to prioritise supply reliability, operational responsiveness, and uninterrupted service across urban, semi-urban, and rural regions.