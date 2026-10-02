Keerthy Suresh makes Milan Fashion Week debut at Giorgio Armani show

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh made her Milan Fashion Week debut with an appearance at the Giorgio Armani show in Milan.

Keerthy opted for a sleek grey tailoring ensemble, pairing a sleeveless tailored vest with a crisp white shirt and wide-leg trousers. Pointed heels, minimal jewellery, a neat updo and understated makeup completed her sophisticated look.

The actress was also seen with Silvana Armani, Creative Director of Women’s Collection at Giorgio Armani. Her Milan appearance comes shortly after her international outing at the Toronto International Film Festival for the world premiere of Dorothy, where she wore a burgundy and antique-gold Kanjivaram-inspired creation by Karan Torani.

With appearances at both TIFF and Milan Fashion Week, Keerthy continues to make a mark on international fashion platforms while showcasing different facets of her style.