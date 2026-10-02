Anbil Avan – Review

Worth a watch

Anbil Avan begins as a tender love story before gradually opening up into a mystery thriller, bringing together romance, emotion, action and suspense. The film’s attempt to move between these contrasting spaces without losing its emotional core is one of its notable strengths.

Ashok Selvan is a natural fit for the role. His understated performance, expressive eyes and easy body language make his character believable, particularly in the romantic portions. He handles the more intense moments without overplaying them, allowing the emotions to come through naturally.

Preity Mukundan complements him well. Her performance gives the romantic track an emotional depth, while her expressions effectively reflect the changing situations. The chemistry between the lead pair is among the film’s biggest positives and gives the love story warmth.

What makes Anbil Avan different is its movement from romance into mystery and then towards action and thriller territory. The shifts are handled reasonably smoothly, with the different elements largely supporting the central story rather than feeling like separate tracks.

Director R Kaarthikeyan deserves credit for maintaining this balance. The screenplay keeps the curiosity alive while giving sufficient space to the characters and their emotions. The film is not merely interested in revealing the mystery; it also tries to make the audience connect with the emotional journey.

Govind Vasantha’s music adds considerably to the film. The melodies work well with the romantic portions, while the background score builds tension during the thriller sequences. The music and visuals complement each other effectively.

Overall, Anbil Avan is a refreshing romantic mystery thriller with good performances, convincing chemistry and evocative music. It starts with love, gradually embraces mystery and finally travels through action and suspense, making for an engaging cinematic journey.