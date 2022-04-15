Covid cases rise in India after 80 days

New Delhi: India has registered a rise in active Covid-19 caseload for the first time in 80 days as active cases increased from 10,870 to 11,058 in the 24-hour period.

Just when we thoughts things are getting back to normalcy, reports of the Covid-19 XE variant started doing the rounds. Over the last two days, at least three schools in Ghaziabad and Noida have shut the schools and switched the online classes after students and teachers tested positive for the coronavirus.

As the country reported 1,007 daily new coronavirus cases it was also the second day in a row that fresh infections in a 24-hour period were above 1,000. The fresh tally of Covid-19 cases took the total confirmed infections to 4,30,39,023.

The active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.25 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.23 per cent.