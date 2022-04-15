K’taka Minister quits over contractor suicide

Bengaluru: Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa, caught in a huge controversy following allegations of corruption and a role in the suicide of a contractor, said he will step down from his post.

‘I am handing over the resignation letter to the Chief Minister. I thank you all for co-operation,’ he told reporters.

‘I decided to resign because I don’t want to put in an uncomfortable situation those who helped me rise to this position, such as seniors in the party, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and our national leaders,’ he added.

Meanwhile, Eshwarappa’s decision to step down is not enough, and he must be arrested, the Congress’s DK Shivakumar said as the party held its overnight protest at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar, along with other top Congress leaders – including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah – were briefly detained on Thursday after they led a massive demonstration in the state capital over the death of a contractor. Santosh Patil is said to have been pushed to suicide after he was asked to pay bribes by Eshwarappa.