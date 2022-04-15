Crucial and latest Covid figures of TN

Chennai: A total of 25 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamilnadu, the State Health department has said in its daily bulletin.

The overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities getting reported in the last 24 hours, it said. Recoveries grew to 34,14,933 with 23 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours leaving 230 active cases.

So far, 34,53,188 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in the State. A total of 230 persons, including 92 in Chennai, are undergoing treatment. As many as 18,716 samples were tested on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,58,91,265.

Chennai added eight new cases, the maximum among the districts while 28 of them (total 38) reported zero new cases today.

Among those tested positive in the last 24 hours include 11 men and 14 women, the bulletin said.