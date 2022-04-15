EPS-OPS’ demands to DMK government

Chennai: AIADMK joint coordinator and Leader of Opposition in the Tamilnadu Assembly Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged the DMK government to take steps to estimate the loss suffered by farmers after their paddy taken to Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) was affected in the recent rain, and to grant them compensation at the earliest.

The former Chief Minister also urged the State government to speed up paddy procurement from the farmers in the DPCs.

Meanwhile, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said that the ruling DMK government should start taking steps to ensure free Covid-19 vaccination for everyone in the State.

‘The DMK-led government in the State should start taking steps to ensure free covid vaccination for all,’ he added.