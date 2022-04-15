Row over removal of PM pic from TN govt office

Chennai: A controversy broke out in Thanjavur district with a video being shared by BJP members in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait was removed unceremoniously from a government office.

BJP leader CTR Nirmal Kumar shared the video, alleging that the Veppathur town panchayat President was being forced to remove the portrait of the Prime Minister.

The photo was put up by the Executive Officer of the panchayat on request of BJP Councillor S Chandrasekaran. BJP workers said that the photo was removed as DMK is upset over the saffron party gaining ground in Tamilnadu.

In another incident, BJP State president Annamalai placed a portrait of the Prime Minister at the Duraisamy Nagar ration shop in Coimbatore. Sharing an image from the ration shop on Twitter, Nirmal Kumar wrote, ‘When the Tamil Nadu BJP leader @annamalai_k visited the Duraisamy Nagar ration shop in Coimbatore to raise awareness about the Union government’s welfare schemes, he placed a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ration shop.’