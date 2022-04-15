TN school teacher suspended over conversion bid complaint

Chennai: A government school teacher in the Kanyakumari district has been suspended after a girl student alleged that a teacher had attempted to preach religion during the school hours.

The student also alleged that the teacher ‘spoke of Christian supremacy and portrayed Hinduism in a bad light’, said officials.

Parents of the child and local pro-Hindu activists took up the issue with the school’s Headmaster. The information went to Police who in turn informed the district Collector. On Wednesday, officials of the School Education department went to the spot to conduct a probe.

The District Educational Office (DEO) made the initial enquiry that led to the teacher’s suspension.

In a video of the school girl, recorded in the presence of police officers, which was widely circulated in the local media, the girl alleged that one of their teachers insisted they read the Bible and demonstrate a prayer session by kneeling down on their knees and holding hands.