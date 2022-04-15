Movie Review : KGF Chapter 2

Three cheers tp KGF 2 and team. They have come out with a winner that is stylish, dark and real. It lives up to all hype and expectations.

KGF Chapter 2, produced by Hombale Films and directed by Prashanth Neel stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Dutt, Prakashraj among others. It hit the screens in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

For those who have watched the first part and those who still to catch up, KGF Chapter 2 will be engaging. The characters are presented in such a way that they manage to leave an impact. The writing is strong and they take us to the world of KGF wit ease and elan.

KGF2 see Rocky (Yash) take over the gold mines after killing Garuda. But enters Adheera (Sanjay Dutt), an old foe, returns. The rest of the film is a series of set pieces where Rocky keeps tackling foes, including the country’s prime minister Ramika Sen (Raveena Tandon. He provides a logical conclusion tongue chapter but keeps audience guessing leaving a clue that third chaptervis waiting.

Yash holds it together. He is perfect as stylishbdon on a mission. Sanjay Duty is menacing as baddie inspiring by Vikings. Raveena ia majestic as Prime Minister. All characters stay true to their creation. Srinidhi Shetty has less to do but leaves an impact. Eswari Rao as an emotional mother holds it together.

Technically strong the movie stands tall. The cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda is beautiful and speaks a different language.

Rocky Bhai with his stunts and captivating music by Ravi Basrur is engrossing. All said, KGF Chapterb2 is here to stay. It is release by SR Prabhu’s Dream Warrior Pictures in Tamil.