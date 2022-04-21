Ashok Selvan completes shoot for Nitham Oru Vaanam

The shooting of actor Ashok Selvan’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual travelogue rom-com Nitham Oru Vaanam (Aakaasham in Telugu) has been wrapped.

Directed by debutant R Karthik, the film reunites Ashok with his Ninnila Ninnila co-star Ritu Varma. Aparna Balamurali and Shivathmika Rajashekar play the other female leads in the film.

Nitham Oru Vaanam is a travelogue film shot throughout India in locations like Chennai, Pollachi, Delhi, Kolkata, Sikkim and Visakhapatnam. The film also features Virumaandi-fame Abhirami and Kaali Venkat in pivotal roles.

The film has cinematography by Vidhu Ayyanna who is known for films like Oh My Kadavule, Mandela and editing by Anthony. The film’s music is composed by Geetha Govindham-fame Gopi Sunder.