Oh My Dog – Review

Movies made around dogs are very few in this part of the country. Also those catering to children are less. Coming to the party is Oh My Dog. Debutant Sarov Shanmugam has woven a tale about a kid and his bonding with his pet dog.

Amazon Original Movie Oh My Dog is an emotional story of a kid Arjun (Arnav Vijay) and his pup Simba on their beautiful bond and love towards each other. Arjun meets Simba as he saves him and then raises him as his own. The movie further moves ahead as Arjun and Simba course through obstacles and eventually find their way to everyone’s hearts around them.

Oh My Dog is produced by Jyotika-Suriya, co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian and S. R. Ramesh Babu of RB Talkies; music composed by Nivas Prasanna and cinematography by Gopinath.

What’s more interesting is that it features three generation of actors – Vijaykumar, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay. Mahima Nambiar plays mom. Vinay dons the role of a baddie quite inspired by the ones q seen in Walt Disney movies.

Arnav is the stalk and cheese of the movie. He plays his part convincingly. He breezes through the role while Arun Vijay and Vijaykumar are solid as always. Mahima does her part well. Gopinath’s lens and Nivas Prasanna’s music holds key.

Sarov deserves applause for thinking out of the box for giving a movie to