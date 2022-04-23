Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal trailer makes waves

The railer of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha is out.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is an upcoming Tamil-language romantic comedy film produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios. The film is distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin under his banner Red Giant Movies.

Anirudh Ravichander scores the music and Vijay Kartik Kannan and A Sreekar Prasad are the cinematographer and editor respectively.

The film is scheduled to be released on 28 April coinciding with