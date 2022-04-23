Saani Kaayidham set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Saani Kaayidham, starring Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh as the leads, is set to be released directly on Amazon Prime Video.

The film will start premiering on May 6. It is also releasing in Telugu as Chinni.

Billed as a revenge drama, the film is directed by Arun Matheswaran of Rocky fame.

In a statement, Arun Matheswaran said, I enjoy telling conventional stories in unconventional formats, bringing raw and edgy elements.

Here’s a gritty action drama woven around the theme of revenge; a story about a woman who is on a mission to seek vengeance.

Saani Kaayidham has cinematography by Sillu Karuppatti-fame Yamini Yagnamurthy, editing by Nagooran and music by Sam CS.

The film is produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.