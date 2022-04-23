Kavin’s next film titled Dada

Kavin will be playing the lead in a film titled Dada. The film’s title and first look poster were revealed by filmmaker Pa Ranjith today on social media.

Billed as a family entertainer, the film is directed by Ganesh K Babu.

The film features actors K Bhagyaraj and Aishwarya as the Kavin’s parents, marking their first collaboration after 30 years. They were last seen together in Rasukutty (1992) which was helmed by Bhagyaraj himself.

Dada features Aparna Das, who recently appeared in Beast, as the female lead. Produced by Olympia Movies, Dada has music by Jen Martin while Kathiresh Alagesan will be serving as the editor.

Ezhil Arasu K is the cinematographer of the film.