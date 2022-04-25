Ex top-cop inadvertently leaves loaded pistol in train

Chennai: A G Pon Manickavel, retired Inspector General of Police,

Idol Wing, Tamilnadu, has inadvertently left behind his loaded pistol while

deboarding a train, at Erode Railway Station on Saturday. The pistol and the bullets were later handed over to the retired officer.

Sources said Pon Manickavel had gone to Erode by Yercaud Express from Chennai. After deboarding the train, he headed straight to a hotel where he realised that he had left behind his pistol and eight bullets in the train.

Immediately he alerted the District Police authorities, who in turn alerted the GRP and RPF personnel who found the pistol and the bullets in the compartment after the train was taken to the yard for routine cleaning and maintenance. They were later handed over to Pon Manickavel.