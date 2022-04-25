TN Assembly passes Bill to appoint VCs for State Universities by CM

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government today passed a Bill in the State Assembly making direct appointment of Vice Chancellors for State-run Universities by the Chief Minister instead of the Governor.

The Bill was passed unanimously by voice vote, amid a walk out by the members of the BJP, who opposed it at the introductory stage, and by the principal Opposition AIADMK, which staged a walk out at the time of adoption, condemning certain remarks made by State Minister K R Periyakaruppan and the Chief Minister for not condemning it.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy introduced the Bill on which Chief Minister M K Stalin and floor leaders of various parties spoke in favour of it.

The Minister cited that in States like Gujarat, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh VCs of state-run varsities were appointed directly by the Chief Minister and not by the Governor and had adopted resolutions in the Assembly in this regard.

‘Why the same system should not be adopted in Tamil Nadu ? Let the Chief Minister directly appoint the VCs for State-run Universities’, he said.

It may be noted that at present the Governor, in his capacity as Chancellor, appointed the VCs for various State-run Universities based on the three names shortlisted by the University Search Committee.

The passage of the Bill comes at a time when Governor R N Ravi was holding a two-day conference with Vice-Chancellors of various State, Central and Private universities and at Udhagamandalam in the Nilgiris district of the State.

The Bill would be sent to the Raj Bhavan today itself to be forwarded to the President for his assent.