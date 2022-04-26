Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal gets U/A certificate

Posted on by NT Bureau

Director Vignesh Shivan’s much-awaited romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead, has been cleared for release by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate.

Rowdy Pictures, the firm producing the film, confirmed the news by tweeting about it. It tweeted, ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ censored U/A. Releasing Worldwide on April 28.

In the film, Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called Rambo, which is actually an acronym for Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran.

While Nayanthara plays a character called Kanmani in the film, Samantha plays Khatija.

Shot by cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, the film has music by Anirudh and has been edited by Sreekar Prasad.

NT Bureau

More Posts