Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal gets U/A certificate

Director Vignesh Shivan’s much-awaited romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead, has been cleared for release by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate.

Rowdy Pictures, the firm producing the film, confirmed the news by tweeting about it. It tweeted, ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ censored U/A. Releasing Worldwide on April 28.

In the film, Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called Rambo, which is actually an acronym for Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran.

While Nayanthara plays a character called Kanmani in the film, Samantha plays Khatija.

Shot by cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, the film has music by Anirudh and has been edited by Sreekar Prasad.