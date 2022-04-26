Santhanam’s next film begins

The shooting for Santhanam’s next movie began with a pooja in Bengaluru.

Naveen Raj is producing the film under the banner Fortune Films.

Prasanth Raj is directing the bilingual film in Tamil and Kannada.

He directed the hit films in Kannada like Loveguru, Gaana Bajana,Whistle and Orange.

Tanya Hope who acted in film ‘Dharala Prabhu’ is roped in as the pair for Santhanam.

The film includes other actors like Bhagyaraj, Kovai Sarala, Mansoor ali Khan, Manobala, Mottai Rajendran, Vaiyapuri, Muthukaalai, Ragini Dwivedinand Shakila.

The hero and heroine works in different advertising companies.

They becomes cat and mouse due to their work competition.The war between the two is made as a full length comedy film by the director, say sources.

The shoot will happen to happen at Chennai, Bangkok and London.

Music is by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Sudhakar S.Raj.