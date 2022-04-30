Chennai: ‘Nidhi Apke Nikat/ PF Near You’ will be conducted by the Regional Office of Employee’s Provident fund Organisation, Tambaram on 10 May (Tuesday) for redressing the grievances of subscribers/employers who are having their Provident Fund Account registered at Regional Office, Tambaram through virtual meet.

According to a press release, the subscribers/employers who have not got resolution for their grievances are requested to register their grievances as Nidhi Apke Nikat by sending email to tam-grievances@epfindia.gov.in.

Members can join the programme virtually through Google Meet by following the link http://meet.google.com//zjj-jujh-ufs on 10 May from 11 am to 1 pm.