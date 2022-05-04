CM greets students taking final exams

Chennai: Wishing higher secondary students who are taking their final.exams from tomorrow, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, ‘Exams are conducted to evaluate what they studied and not the individuals’.

Nearly 8.37 lakh students from State Board schools in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will take their Class XII Board Examinations from Thursday.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, these students did not take up their Class X and XI exams over the last two years.

Of the Class XII students taking up the exams, nearly 5.03 lakh students are from the science stream, 2.70 lakh from the commerce stream, 14,885 from the arts stream and 47,882 from the vocational stream.