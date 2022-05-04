Rathinavel back as MMC dean

Chennai: State Department of Health and Family Welfare, which relieved Madurai Medical College Dean A Rathinavel of his post and placed him in vacancy reserve on Sunday, reinstated him to the post today.

Remember a day after the first-year students of the college took the ‘Maharishi Charak Shapath’ (a modified oath), instead of the Hippocratic Oath, during the ‘white coat ceremony’, he was relieved of his post.

The Department said in a statement that replacing the Hippocratic Oath, taken for long by students joining medical course and doctors getting into practice, was condemnable.

However after Rathinavel offered explanation in person with Health Minister Ma Subramaniam, the department said that they were convinced with it and reinstated him.