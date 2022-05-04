Udhayanidhi to be made Minister soon

Chennai: Reports say that Udhayanidhi Stalin, grandson of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, would be sworn-in as Minister in Tamilnadu Cabinet along with two others.

Sources say that TRB Rajaa, Sivakumar alias Thayagam Kavi would also be made as Ministers.

Udhayanidhi, who is also the secretary of DMK youth wing, was elected from Triplicane Assembly constituency.

He entered the film industry as a producer and distributor with his production studio, Red Giant Movies, and made films including Kuruvi, Aadhavan and Manmadan Ambu. He subsequently made his debut as an actor through the romantic comedy, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi and has since continued producing and starring in his own films.

Hr he has worked in the comedy entertainer Saravanan Irukka Bayamaen from director Ezhil followed by Podhuvaga Emmanasu Thangam and action thriller, Ippadai Vellum.

Stalin has delivered a decent performance with his share of subtleness. The next project was the drama Nimir, a remake of Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaaram directed by Priyadarshan then following the romantic drama, Kanne Kalaimaane.

In 2020, he appeared in Mysskin’s Psycho who a dive into the psyche of a serial killer.

Udhayanidhi’s elevation has been in the making for the past few months, now the stage is set for him to be made a minister in the Tamilnadu cabinet, according to credible sources in the DMK.

The young scion is likely to be given either Youth Welfare and Sports development or Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, sources added.

A few youth wing functionaries said after the youth wing was established in the party, at least one of the functionaries from the wing had served as a minister since 1989, whenever the party formed the government.

But this time, none from the youth wing has made it to the Cabinet. Hence, it would be right to elevate Udhayanidhi Stalin as a minister, they said.

The party members are also looking forward to see a young leader in the shoes of an administrator.

Already, we have four first-time MLAs as ministers in the present cabinet. So there is nothing wrong in making such a crowd-puller a minister’, a senior DMK leader said.