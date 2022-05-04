Man dies in de-addiction centre, five arrested

Chennai: A man, who was under treatment at a de-addiction centre at Royapettah area in the city, died under mysterious circumstances today, following which police slapped murder cases on a complaint from his wife and arrested five people.

Sources said Raji has been undergoing treatment at the centre for the last few weeks when he was reported dead.

Shocked by the news, his wife, Kala lodged a complaint with the Anna Salai

Police Station claiming that her husband was beaten to death. She also demanded that the de-addiction centre should be sealed.

Acting on the complaint, police, which had earlier registered a case of

mysterious death, altered it as a murder case under Secs 302 (Punishment

for Murder), 147 (Punishment for rioting) and 148 (Rioting, armed with

deadly weapon) and arrested five members of the centre.

Those arrested were Yuvaraj, Satish, Kesavan, Selvamani and Saravanan.

The owner of the Centre, Karthikeyan, was absconding and police have

spread a dragnet to arrest him.

Meanwhile, 12 others, who were being treated at the centre, has been

shifted to the de-addicton centre in the Government Kilpauk Medical

College Hospital.