HC urges State to reply on removing encroachments

Chennai: The Madras High Court had directed the State government to file its response on a plea against encroachments on a burial ground and the water bodies at the Vadakkunanthal village in the Manalurpettai town panchayat of Kallakkurichi district.

The division bench comprising Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice TV Thamilselvi passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by N Jayavel, a resident of M Vadakunthangal village in Kallakkurichi district.

The petitioner submitted that land parcels which were classified under water bodies and burial ground are encroached upon and need to be cleared.