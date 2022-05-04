Tourist throng Nilgiris as area opens up after Covid

Chennai: The tourist flow in Tamil Nadu’s hill tourist destination of the Nilgiris has increased manifold after the opening up of the tourism spots in the state, post-Covid-19, officials said.

The Government Botanical Garden (GBG), Ooty received a record number of tourists, with state Horticulture Department telling IANS that 20,975 tourists visited it in the last 10 days and 10,274 the Government Rose Garden.

According to tour operators, resort owners, and cab operators, the tourist inflow after the popular tourist destination of Tamil Nadu was opened since Covid-19 was a welcome sign and the revenue of the local people also has increased since the shutdown.