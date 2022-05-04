Prabhudeva to choreograph a song for Chiru, Salman

Chiranjeevi’s Godfather being directed by Mohan Raja and produced on grand scale by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films will also feature Salman Khan.

Both will dance for a peppy number.

The choreography for this special dance number will be done by Prabhu Deva, while music is scored by S Thaman.

The makers will film this song soon.

Godfather is in last leg of shooting. Nayanthara is playing an important role, while Puri Jagannadh will be seen in a cameo.

Satya Dev is also playing a full-length role in the movie.

Nirav Shah handles the camera. The film is produced jointly by RB Choudary and NV Prasad, while Konidela Surekha is presenting it.