Vikram audio launch on 15 May

The makers of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram have announced that the film’s audio and trailer will be launched on May 15.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the film, which is his first for a Kamal Haasan-starrer.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles.

The cast also includes Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Shivani Narayanan, Hareesh Peradi, and Gayathrie Shankar among others.

Vikram has cinematography by Girish Gangadharan and editing by Philomin Raj. The film, produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal International, is set to hit screens on June 3.