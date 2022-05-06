Akka Kuruvi (Movie Review)

Director Samy of Mirugam fame is back with Akka Kuruvi, a movie that revolves around a poor brother and sister living in a poor family and their connection with a shoe. Three cheers to the filmmaker for a wonderful job.

It is a celebration for children and families. Produced by Madurai Muthu Movies along with Kanavu Thozhirsalai with music by Ilayaraja has composed the music.

The film is a legal adaptation of world famous film Children of Heaven. A heart wrenching story.

There are several sub plots along the story. Maahin is a 11-year-old boy who studies sixth standard in Poompaarai village of Kodaikanal.

He has a sister Daavya who is studying in third standard. Daavya goes to school in the morning and Maahin goes to school in the evening.

Since the school is functioning on a shift basis, they share the same pair of shoes. Maahin is late to school everyday as he has to wait for Daavya to return.

Meanwhile, a competition is announced in the school and a pair of shoes is announced as the prize.

Maahin is determined to win the competition and practices for it. What happens next forms the rest of the story.

A honest remake layered with emotions, the movie has come good thanks to Samy.

Master Mavin and Baby Dhavya both play their part exceedingly well. All the supporting cast chip in with their best. Ilayaraja’s BGM add more teeth to the proceedings.

Uppal V Nayanar’s camera has captured Kodaikanal beautifully, while Manikandan Sivakumar’s editing is crisp and neat.

All said, Akka Kuruvi is a movie that deserves a good watch.