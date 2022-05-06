Vichithiran – (Movie Review)

Doing remakes are never easy. They have to recreate the magic of original and still please the local audience.

Director Padmakumar passes the muster successfully in Vichithiran, which is a faithful remake of his Malayalam blockbuster Joseph.

The Tamil version stars RK Suresh, Poorna, Machi Shalini, Ilavarasu among others. Cinematography is by Vetrivel Mahadevan and music by GV Prakash add more strength to the film.

RK Suresh is a cop, who has taken VRS. He is brilliant in investigations. It’s just by chance that he smells something fishy behind the death of someone with whom he has an emotional connection.

The rest of the story is about how he finds the intriguing facts that led to the incident.

Suresh’s performance is laudable. He is intense and engaging in his expressions. Poorna, has a meaty role to do. She holds the climax portions with her gritty show. Almost all the other characters in the film chip in with their best.

Padmakumar seems to have walked the tight rope well thanks to his cinematographer Vetrivel Mahadevan. He captures intense moments well.

Adding more strength to the proceedings is GV Prakash’s BGM.

A honest attempt, the movie has engaging moments and with apt star cast providing their best on screen. A worthy show.