ISRO widens its research ambit

Chennai : A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), Dharamshala, for cooperation in the areas of Space Situational Awareness (SSA), Astronomy and Astrophysics.

The MoU was signed by Shantanu Bhatawdekar, Scientific Secretary, ISRO and Prof.Sat Prakash Bansal, Vice-Chancellor CUHP.

Continuous analysis of the collision threats posed by growing number of space objects is essential to safeguard Indian space assets. Reliable Indian space activities require tracking and monitoring these objects with the help of observational facilities.

This leads to mounting interest in Space Situational Awareness and need for capabilities to track and monitor not just the operational satellites but the non-functional uncontrolled space debris. This MoU will pave the way for future collaborations between ISRO and CUHP in establishing the observational facilities specifically ground based optical sensors for space object tracking, deep space exploration, R&D related to astrophysics and Near Earth Objects (NEO), ISRO said in a release posted in its website.

Dr A K Anilkumar, Director, Directorate of Space Situational Awareness and Management (DSSAM), Dr P Sreekumar, Satish Dhawan Professor, ISRO,Dr Tirtha Pratim Das, Director, Science Programme Office (SPO), Deva Arul Daniel, Associate Director, DSSAM, Dr. Bikram Pradhan, Deputy Programme Manager, DSSAM were present from ISRO side.

Faculties of the Department of Physics and Astronomical Sciences (DPAS),CUHP, Prof. Hum Chand, Dean, School of Physical and Material Science,Prof. Vishal Sood, Registrar, CUHP were also present.

Meanwhile, Luigi DI MAIO, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Italy visited the Headquarters of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Bangalore and met Somanath S, Chairman, ISRO/ Secretary, Department of Space.

During the meeting, Dr Somnath, briefed the Minister on Indian space programme and space cooperation with Italy.

The Minister was accompanied by President of Italian Space Agency (ASI), Italian Ambassador to India and other senior officials. In the presence of the Italian Minister, the ISRO Chairman and ASI signed exchanged letters on forming Joint Steering Committee and Joint Working Groups to further enhance the space cooperation in Earth Observation and Space Exploration, ISRO said in a release.