Indian team aim for series win

London: After cruising past England in the first ODI, the Men in Blue will try to continue the same form coming into the second ODI to be played at Lord’s, London on Thursday.

The first ODI which was held in Kennington Oval was easily won by the Men in Blue.

A tremendous performance from both the bowling and batting side of the squad ensured that India grabbed the first win in the 3-match ODI series. Jasprit Bumrah was the man of the match in the previous match.

In his 7.2 over spell, he scalped 6 wickets while only conceding 19 runs. His bowling partner Mohammed Shami also helped him with a spell of 3/31, as the total of England fell to only 110 with all of the English squad falling in 25 overs only.

The small total of 110 runs was chased by the opening partnership of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, guiding India to the first win in the ODI series.

Excellent performances from both the pacers shows how good of a form they are in and they are definitely to be looked out for both by the English batsmen and also the fans.

The explosive bowling by both of them and other pacers in the squad like Hardik Pandya and Prasidh Krishna will be backed by spinners like Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja who will be looking to trap English batsmen.

The bowling attack of India certainly looks strong for the next match as well after the marvellous performance in the first match. After limiting English squad to a total of only 110 runs, it was all upto the Indian batsmen to win the game for the team and they did not disappoint.