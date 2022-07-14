Review: Iravin Nizhal

Actor-director Parthiban is known for thinking different and his unique way of handling his movies won him name and fame.

After Otha Seruppu in which he was the solo character all through the film, now comes Iravin Nizhal. What is remarkable is that it is a single shot non-linear film, perhaps first such attempt across the globe.

With amount of hard work and months of rehearsals, Iravin Nizhal does end up an impressive technical brilliance with ‘Parthibanism’ all through. Parthiban joins hands with cinematographer Arthur Wilson and Oscar winner A R Rahman adding shine to the unique attempt.

In a nutshell, the movie is about a man on the run who looks back at his past life. People he encountered,women who came in his life and the nervous selfish sould that spelt doom on his life. More a dark reality, it has razor sharp dialogue.

Parthiban show all the way. Donning different hats, he passes muster in every aspect. His artistes including Varalaxmi as Rajamatha, Robo Shankar as fake God man Paramanandha, Brigida as Chilakama chip in with their best.

Though the writing could have been more engrossing, still Iravin Nizhal stands out. A remarkable feat and Parthiban has put his heart and soul behind it.