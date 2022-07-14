Vikram dubs in 5 languages for Ponniyin Selvan teaser

The teaser of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan, which has been made on a large scale, was released on July 8.

The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on September 30.

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan AKA PS-1 shared a short clip of Chiyaan Vikram dubbing for the film in all five languages. The official Twitter handle of Madras Talkies shared the video. “Our Chola Tiger Roars – in 5 tongues! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! @LycaProductions #ManiRatnam @arrahman #Vikram @tipsofficial #PonniyinSelvan (sic),” read the caption.

