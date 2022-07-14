Review: Gargi

Amidst mindless masala and machoistic movies comes Gargi. This Sai Pallavi starrer is a brilliant film. Directed by Gautham Ramachandran, it is a soulful cinema in the recent past.

A sensitive issue handled with sincerity. Strikingly away from mainstream films, it id emotional and engrossing.

Sai Pallavi plays Gargi, a school teacher. Hailing from a lower-middle class family, her life is all her family. Her father works as a security guard, while the mother makes and sells idli batter from home. She has a school-going younger sister. Gargi gets a shocker when her 60-year-old father is named as an accused in a gang-rape case involving a minor girl. The rest of the story is about Gargi’s fight for justice and the challenges she faces.

It‘s a splendid show by Sai Pallavi. She breezes through a tough role with ease and utmost sincerity. Her varied emotions add strength.

The director succeeds in conveying a strong message clearly. Never judge anyone easily. The film asks the society, to pause and take a minute before jumping to conclusions based on half-baked truth as we see in media.