WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar to be NDA’s candidate for VP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced the name of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice Presidential election. “NDA’s candidate for the post of Vice President of India will be Jagdeep Dhankhar. Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar has been in public life for more than three decades. Jagdeep Dhankhar’s life story reflects the spirit of new India – overcoming innumerable social and economic hurdles and achieving one’s goals,” said BJP chief JP Nadda. The decision comes after the BJP parliamentary board meeting held in the party headquarters which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders.