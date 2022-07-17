India achieves 200 cr Covid-19 vaccine milestone

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today announced that India has reached the two-billion Covid-19 vaccine dose mark. The Union Health Minister on his Twitter handle shared a video of the country’s Co-win website counting down to two-billion vaccine doses and captioned it, “17th July 2022, a day to remember forever. #200CroreVaccinations.”

“It’s a matter of pride for us that India has crossed 2 Billion doses of #COVID19 vaccine administered so far. I congratulate the healthcare workers and the citizens on this achievement,” said Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. It may be noted that Mandaviya said the country had started the countdown to the two billion mark on Saturday.