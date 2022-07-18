Hardik, Pant help India beat England by 5 wickets

India defeated England by five wickets in the final ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1 on Sunday. Sent into bat, skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with 60 while opener Jason Roy made 41, as England were bowled out for 259. For India, Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/24, while Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets for 60.h Casing 260, Rishabh Pant struck an unbeaten 125 while Pandya made 71, as India overhauled the target in 42.1 overs. Reece Topley again shone bright with the ball, returning with impressive figures of 3/35.