Opposition’s VP candidate to be Margaret Alva, says Sharad Pawar

The Opposition candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election is Margaret Alva, NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced on Sunday. Former Union Minister and ex-Rajasthan governor Alva is being supported by 17 parties, Pawar added. “We have unanimously decided to field Margaret Alva as our joint candidate for the post of Vice President,” Pawar said. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said they were together in the August 6 Vice Presidential election 2022. The decision comes after the opposition party leaders met in New Delhi at Sharad Pawar’s residence to pick a joint VP candidate. The Opposition leaders’ meeting was attended by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja and Binoy Viswam, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, DMK’s T R Baalu and Tiruchi Siva, SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav, MDMK’s Vaiko and TRS’ K Keshava Rao among others