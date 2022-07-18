TN fishermen rescue 2 stranded SL fishermen

Fishermen from Rameswaram have rescued 2 Sri Lankan fishermen fighting for their lives after their boat overturned in the Palk Strait sea while one other Sri Lankan fisherman was reported dead. The three fishermen who had gone fishing on the night of July 14 from did not return to the shore. They themselves tied to the boat so that they would not be dragged away by the waves after vessel broke mid sea. TN fishermen who were fishing nearby saw the people tied to the boat in the morning and rescued two of them. The third fisherman had died by then. The rescued fishermen were dropped at the Katchchatheevu Island in Sri Lanka. The two fishermen were rescued by Thangachimadam of Anthonyyarpuram, a boat belonging to Rameswaram.