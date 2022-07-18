Madhavan’s son Vedaant creates new swimming record

R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan rewrote the national record in 1500m freestyle event for group I boys at the ongoing 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships being held at the Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool in the iconic Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Leading the pack with good pace and an efficient stroke, Vedaant clocked 16:01.73 to erase his state-mate Advait Page’s record of 16:06.43 seconds which was created in the year 2017. He beat Karnataka’s Amogh Anand Venkatesh who timed 16:21.98 seconds and Bengal’s Shubhojeet Gupta who touched pads on 16:34.06 to win the bronze. ‘Never say never . _________ National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken. [email protected]’, tweeted Madhavan.