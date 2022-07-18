All set for Prez polls today

The polls to elect next President of India will be held today in which nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will vote. Talking about numbers, NDA’s candidate Droupadi Murmu will take on Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha. She is expected to poll over 60 per cent of votes in her favour. The result will be declared on July 21. The next President will take oath on July 25. Droupadi Murmu was a national executive member of BJP’s ST Morcha from 2013 to 2015 and served as BJP district chief of Mayurbhanj (West) in 2010 and 2013. Between 2006 and 2009, she was chief of BJP’s ST Morcha in Odisha. She was a member of the national executive of BJP ST Morcha from 2002 to 2009.