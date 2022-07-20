Delhi HC to hear petitions challenging Agnipath Scheme on Aug 25

After the Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred various pleas related to Agnipath Scheme to Delhi High Court, the Delhi HC on Wednesday fixed the date to August 25, 2022 to hear all the petitions challenging Agnipath Scheme.

The Bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Wednesday says following SC direction issued for Delhi HC, we will examine all the related matter on August 25, 2022.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Wednesday appeared for Centre, apprised the Delhi High Court about the SC direction issues yesterday and read out the related order.