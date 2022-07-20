Over 1.63 lakh renounced Indian citizenship in 2021

Over 1.63 lakh Indian nationals renounced their Indian citizenship during 2021, the highest during the last three years, the Parliament was told on Tuesday. Data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs in Lok Sabha disclosed that the US was the top choice with almost half of Indians – 78,284 – preferring to become US citizens. In 2021, as many as 1,63,370 Indians gave up their Indian passports. The corresponding number in the year 2019 and 2020 was 1,44,017 and 85,256, respectively. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply, said that the reasons for these Indians renouncing their citizenship, which also means they have to surrender their Indian passport, was “personal to them”